Affordable And Versatile, Vietnam's Basa Gets Indians Hooked
With imports from the farms of Vietnam on the rise, the freshwater fish is making inroads into India's market, potentially challenging the local producers. While the frozen Vietnamese basa price ranges from ₹170 to ₹400 per kg in India's wholesale and retail trade, the Indian variety comes for ₹250-600 kg in retail. According to importers, Indian basa is pricier than the Vietnamese one mainly on gaps in farming output, production costs and economies of scale.
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