Magyar Says Zelensky's Visit To Budapest Later This Month Unlikely

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Euronews reported this, according to Ukrinform.

More than 100 politicians have been invited to state ceremonies on October 23 marking the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

In an interview with 444 published Saturday, Magyar said he thought Zelensky's attendance was unlikely, even though Russian President Vladimir Putin had not been invited.

"Either I will travel to Kyiv and from there we will go together to Beregszász, or the president will come to Budapest and from there we will go to Beregszász," Magyar said.

On Friday, at the EU summit in Brussels, Magyar and Zelensky said they could meet again later this year.

In a post on X following his meeting with Zelensky in Brussels, the Hungarian Prime Minister said he had expressed“full solidarity” with Ukraine as it continues to resist Russian aggression.

According to Magyar, the two sides agreed to continue talks at the ministerial level, including on improving the situation of national minorities in both countries. They also agreed that it was in the interests of both Ukraine and Hungary to lay a new foundation for their political and economic relations.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, told Euronews earlier this week that the Ukrainian President had been invited to Budapest for the October 23 events.

Photo: com/peter