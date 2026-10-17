Zelensky Says Trump Could Lift More Russia Sanctions

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that he feared the US would lift more sanctions on Russia and and that President Donald Trump's action only“rewards” Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump heightened a battle with Zelensky on Friday when he signed an executive order that waived sweeping US sanctions targeting Russia's energy revenues.

The decision came despite Russia increasing strikes on Ukraine in the fifth year of its war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions.

Trump had already announced that he has agreed a deal with Putin to allow exports of Russian diesel in exchange for the easing of sanctions, and Zelensky said he feared more concessions.

“Unfortunately, the lifting of sanctions will continue. I believe the 'diesel deal' is just the first step,” Zelensky told reporters.

He said he still“personally” hoped that Trump will do“everything in his power” to make Putin end the war but added:“You cannot achieve this by limiting Ukraine's responses to Russia for killing our people. And certainly not by lifting sanctions.”

Ukraine said at least two people were killed in Russian air strikes Saturday.

Zelensky said the US decision on Friday came the same day as Russia attacked 15 critical power generation facilities across Ukraine in“one of the largest” attacks on Ukraine's energy grid.

Officials said one person was killed in the southern city of Kherson in an attack that also wounded 22 people, including two children, and that another was killed in the northeastern city of Sumy.

The Lindsey Graham Act - named after the late US senator who sponsored the bill - targeted Russia's energy and defence sectors, as well as Putin and the so-called“shadow fleet” of tankers used by Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions.

“It is important that everyone in America also sees what is really happening,” Zelensky said on social media.

The Lindsey Graham Act, he said, was“supposed to impose truly effective pressure on Russia to bring this war to an end” adding that the act“could have helped enormously - and still can!”.

“A US sanctions blackout, easing pressure on the aggressor, financial rewards for Putin - all of this only encourages him to keep attacking,” he warned.

The Ukrainian leader said Russia wanted to cause a“blackout” in Ukraine ahead of winter:“Russia is trying to leave millions of our people without electricity and heating.” He called on allies to pressure Moscow to“stop this.”

Last winter saw hundreds of thousands in Ukraine consistently without heat and electricity in freezing temperatures.

Volodymyr Zelensky Donald Trump sanctions