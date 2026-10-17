Pope Speaks With Ukrainian Woman Before Returning To Vatican From Hospital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Vatican News, according to Ukrinform.

Before returning to the Vatican, Leo XIV thanked the staff and received bouquets of flowers and various gifts on the tenth floor of the hospital, where his room was located.

Just before getting into the car, he paused for a few minutes near a Ukrainian girl named Varvara, whom he had met on December 31 of last year in St. Peter's Square.

At that time, she was preparing for surgery, and the Pope hugged her and offered words of encouragement.

Today, October 17, Varvara has recovered and traveled from Turin to thank the Pope and wish him a speedy recovery.

Pope Leo XIV speaks with Putin about Oleshky, calls for truce to evacuate civilians

Tomorrow, Sunday, October 18, Pope Leo XIV will lead the“Angelus” prayer from the Apostolic Palace.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 13, Pope Leo XIV underwent surgery at Gemelli Hospital, during which a portion of his lung was removed and he was diagnosed with a form of cancer

Photo: VATICAN MEDIA