Romanian Fighter Jets Shoot Down Two Drones Over Black Sea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a statement by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

“The Black Sea will be safe again. Two F-16 from the Romanian Air Force shot down two aerial drones that entered our airspace without authorization over the Black Sea. We have briefed our Allies and EU partners,” the ministry stated.

Military officials reported that the first drone entered national airspace at 5:59 p.m. and was shot down within two minutes, 25 kilometers southeast of Sulina.

A second drone in the same area was intercepted and shot down at 6:05 p.m., four minutes after entering national airspace-20 kilometers east of Sulina.

“The Black Sea serves as a critical maritime artery for the global export of grain, energy resources, and industrial commodities, making its stability vital to international food and energy security,” the ministry added.

n FM: Russia responsible for attacks on civilian ships in Black Se

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that, at Romania's initiative, a special meeting of the North Atlantic Council will be held on Tuesday to address issues of defense and deterrence in the Black Sea.

As reported by Ukrinform, eight people recently went missing after a fire on a San Marino-flagged tanker in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, where a series of drone attacks has been recorded recently.

Photo: Forţele Aeriene Române