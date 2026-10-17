Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv Injures Three People
“Two people were injured as a result of the missile strike on the Slobidskyi district,” Synyegubov wrote.
Medical personnel are providing assistance to the victims.
Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the number of people injured in the missile strike had risen to three, and clarified that the enemy had struck at the border between two city districts-Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi.Read also: Russian missile strikes injure 15 people in Kharkiv
“The enemy launched a ballistic missile strike at the border between two districts-Slobidskyi and Osnovyanskyi. Currently, there are three casualties across the two districts,” Terekhov noted.
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv, a Russian drone exploded near a five-story buildin g, causing its facade to catch fire.
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