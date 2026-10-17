Ukraine Charges Russian General Who Switched Sides After Occupation Of Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The SSU Office in the Zhytomyr region reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Investigators with the Security Service have gathered evidence against Major General of the Russian Armed Forces Andrey Bezlyudko, a native of Cherkasy, who is fighting against Ukraine as part of the Russian army. He currently commands one of the tactical directions of the enemy's Sever (North) Group of Forces and directs the combat operations of Russian occupation forces in the Vovchansk area,” the statement said.

According to the investigation, Bezlyudko switched sides to the enemy in 2014 following the occupation of Crimea. At the time, he held the rank of captain and served as chief of staff and first deputy commander of a mountain infantry battalion of the Ukrainian Navy. After the seizure of the peninsula, he disobeyed his command's orders, remained in Crimea, obtained Russian citizenship and voluntarily joined the Russian occupation forces.

According to the SSU, by the start of the full-scale invasion, he had risen to the rank of lieutenant colonel and served as chief of staff and deputy commander of a motor rifle regiment. From the first days of the full-scale war, Bezlyudko took part in combat operations against Ukraine. Under his command, Russian troops shelled and seized settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region and terrorized Ukrainians at checkpoints in temporarily occupied territories.

Within three years, he was promoted to major general and appointed commander of the 69th Motor Rifle Division of the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Sever Group of Forces.

SSU investigators have in absentia charged Bezlyudko under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) and Part 1 of Article 408 (desertion) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

By order of the command of the Ukrainian Navy, the traitor was discharged from military service and stripped of his military rank through disciplinary proceedings. He has been placed on a wanted list.

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As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU has in absentia charged the so-called“deputy minister of property and land relations of the Luhansk People's Republic” with collaboration activities.

Photo: SSU