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Arab League Condemns Houthi Attacks

Arab League Condemns Houthi Attacks


Date: 2026-10-17 07:37:15

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The League of Arab States on Saturday condemned Houthi attacks on Maashiq Palace, the Yemeni government headquarters in Aden, Aden International Airport and residential areas in Marib, which caused casualties and injuries.

The League described the attacks as a "highly dangerous escalation" and a "flagrant violation" of international law, warning they threaten Yemen's security and stability and undermine efforts toward a political settlement.

It reaffirmed its support for Yemen's unity, sovereignty and government, urging the international community "to assume its responsibilities and take decisive stances and measures to stop these attacks and hold those responsible accountable." The League also welcomed a UN Security Council statement issued on October 15 condemning the escalation.

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AzerNews

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