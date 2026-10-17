MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Highfill Painting Voted Richmond's Best Painter for 2026 by Richmond Times-Dispatch and Style Weekly Highfill Painting has been voted Richmond's Best Painter for 2026, marking a milestone for the locally owned company that has served the Richmond area since 2019.

October 17, 2026 3:45 PM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

Henrico, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2026) - ighfill Painting has been voted Richmond Times-Dispatch "The Best" 2026 Winner -- Best Painting Company, and the only painting company named in Style Weekly's "Best of Richmond 2026". The dual recognition marks an important milestone for the Henrico-based company, which has operated in the Richmond area since 2019.

Both award programs involve local participation. Style Weekly's Best of Richmond program allows the public to nominate and vote for businesses, professionals, and organizations across a range of categories, while the Richmond Times-Dispatch runs its own Richmond's Best voting program. Highfill Painting's 2026 results place the company among the businesses recognized through both local programs.

The recognition comes after a period of continued development for Highfill Painting - Richmond's Best Interior & Exterior Painter. Since its founding, the company has expanded its operations beyond Henrico to serve customers throughout Richmond, Glen Allen, Short Pump, Chesterfield, Midlothian, Mechanicsville, Powhatan, Goochland, New Kent, and surrounding communities. As the business has grown, it has strengthened its team and refined the systems used to coordinate projects across a broader service area.

For Highfill Painting, the awards also provide an opportunity to acknowledge the people who have contributed to the company's progress. The business has expressed its appreciation to customers and community members who participated in the voting process, as well as to the team members whose work has supported its day-to-day operations since 2019.

The 2026 recognition gives Highfill Painting a clear point from which to reflect on its development over the past eight years. While the awards add a new distinction to the company's history, they do not change its direction. Highfill Painting plans to continue building on the experience, processes, and relationships developed during that period.

Looking ahead, Highfill Painting intends to continue serving residential and commercial customers throughout Henrico, Richmond, and its surrounding service areas. The company will remain focused on its established operations while continuing to support homeowners, businesses, and property owners across the region. In that pursuit, Highfill Painting has launched Highfill Exteriors - serving the Greater Richmond area by offering roofing, siding, and gutters. For more information about Highfill Exteriors, visit highfillexteriors.

About Highfill Painting

Highfill Painting is a locally owned painting company based in Henrico, Virginia, serving Richmond and the surrounding communities. Founded in 2019, the company provides residential and commercial painting services, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet painting and refinishing, and painting for offices, retail properties, multifamily buildings, and other commercial spaces. Highfill Painting focuses on detailed preparation, clear communication, project coordination, and respectful service throughout each project.

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Name

Highfill Painting

Contact name

Matt Highfill

Contact phone

(804) 440-1261

Contact address

1578 E Parham Rd

City

Henrico

State

VA

Country

United States

Url



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Source: GetFeatured