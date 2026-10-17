KT Cap Consulting Announces Strategic Educational Alliance Between Scholar Base Academy And UA-Tech To Advance STEM

Ms Poh Lee, Founder of Scholar Base Academy

Mr Andy Koh, Founder of UA-Tech

Kenny Thing, Founder of KT Cap Consulting (KTCC)

A cross-border collaboration to inspire innovation, creativity and future-ready learning among students

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KT Cap Consulting (KTCC), a Singapore-based consulting firm, is pleased to announce the establishment of a strategic educational alliance between Scholar Base Academy, Malaysia, and UA-Tech, Singapore, facilitated by KTCC to introduce innovative Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes to students at Scholar Base Academy.

The collaboration represents a significant milestone in Scholar Base Academy's commitment to providing a holistic, future-oriented education that combines academic excellence with technological knowledge and practical learning experiences.

Through this partnership, Scholar Base Academy will work with UA-Tech to develop and introduce STEM learning programmes that encourage students to explore, experiment, create and innovate, equipping them with essential skills for an increasingly technology-driven world.

Bridging Academic Learning with Emerging Technologies

As technological advancements continue to reshape industries and everyday life, the ability to understand and apply scientific and technological concepts has become increasingly important.

Recognising this growing need, Scholar Base Academy is expanding its educational approach beyond conventional classroom instruction to incorporate technology-based learning opportunities.

The collaboration with UA-Tech aims to introduce students to key areas of emerging technology, including:

.Robotics and Coding: Developing logical reasoning, computational thinking and problem-solving skills through interactive projects.

.Artificial Intelligence (AI): Introducing students to the concepts and real-world applications of intelligent technologies.

.Drone Technology: Exploring engineering principles, aerodynamics and practical technological applications.

.Machine Learning: Building foundational awareness of data-driven technologies and how intelligent systems learn.

.Hands-On STEM Projects: Encouraging experimentation, creativity, teamwork and innovation through practical challenges.

By integrating technology into education, the alliance seeks to cultivate curiosity, critical thinking, adaptability and independent learning - essential attributes for students preparing to navigate an evolving global landscape.

A Shared Commitment to Nurturing Future-Ready Learners

Ms Poh Lee, Founder of Scholar Base Academy, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration:

"At Scholar Base Academy, we believe that education must evolve alongside the changing world. Academic knowledge remains fundamental, but students must also develop the ability to think critically, solve problems creatively and adapt to new technologies. Our collaboration with UA-Tech will provide students with opportunities to explore emerging technologies through meaningful, hands-on learning experiences. We hope to nurture young minds who are not only academically competent but also confident, innovative and ready to embrace the opportunities of the future."

The alliance reflects Scholar Base Academy's long-term vision of creating a dynamic learning environment that balances academic achievement, technological literacy and holistic student development.

Mr Andy Koh, Founder of UA-Tech Pte Ltd, Singapore, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We believe that the best way for students to understand technology is to experience it firsthand. Through our partnership with Scholar Base Academy, we will bring STEM learning programmes to students in Malaysia. By introducing young learners to robotics, artificial intelligence, drone technology and other emerging technologies, we hope to spark their curiosity, build their confidence and nurture the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers. We are excited to contribute towards developing students equipped with the STEM skills in Malaysia"

KT Cap Consulting Facilitates Cross-Border Educational Collaboration

KT Cap Consulting played an instrumental role in bringing Scholar Base Academy and UH-Tech together, facilitating discussions and aligning the organisations' shared commitment to advancing STEM education. Mr Kenny Thing, Founder and Managing Partner of KT Cap Consulting, commented:

"We are delighted to arrange for this strategic alliance between Scholar Base Academy and UA-Tech. Education and technology are powerful drivers of innovation, and we believe that meaningful collaboration between these sectors can create valuable opportunities for the next generation.

By bringing together Scholar Base Academy's dedication to academic excellence and UA-Tech's technological expertise, we aim to support an educational initiative that helps students develop practical skills, creativity and a forward-looking mindset."

KTCC sees this as an opportunity to strengthen its cross-border learning and development ecosystem by facilitating collaboration between Singapore-based UA Tech and Malaysia-based Scholar Base Academy.

Looking Ahead: Transforming STEM Learning into Practical Experiences

Under the strategic alliance, Scholar Base Academy and UA-Tech intend to collaborate on the development and implementation of age-appropriate STEM programmes designed to engage students at different stages of their educational journey. The initiative is expected to include curriculum development, technology-based workshops, interactive learning activities and project-based challenges that encourage students to apply knowledge beyond the classroom.

Through this initiative, Scholar Base Academy, UA-Tech and KT Cap Consulting share a common aspiration: to bridge education and technology, inspire innovation and prepare young learners for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.

About Scholar Base Academy

Scholar Base Academy is a Malaysia-based educational institution offering a Cambridge-based curriculum for primary and secondary students.

The academy is committed to academic excellence, personalised learning and holistic student development. Through a supportive learning environment, Scholar Base Academy seeks to cultivate confident, independent and responsible learners.

As part of its ongoing educational development, Scholar Base Academy is expanding its emphasis on STEM education and emerging technologies to better prepare students for a rapidly evolving world.

About UA-Tech

UA-Tech Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based organisation that offers STEM education programmes focusing on technology, innovation and practical learning experiences in Singapore and Malaysia.

Through this alliance, UA-Tech will contribute to the development of learning opportunities designed to foster students' interest and capabilities in emerging technologies.

About KT Cap Consulting

KT Cap Consulting is a leading regional boutique management consultancy headquartered in Singapore, with operations across Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Mongolia. Beyond its core consulting business, the firm invests in technology start-ups across key sectors, including financial services, healthcare, cybersecurity and human resources, with a focus on solutions that complement and create value for its regional client portfolio.

In recent years, KT Cap Consulting has further expanded its role as a regional business development and market-entry partner, extending its ecosystem into new verticals such as real estate, food and beverage (F&B), and learning and development (L&D).

Hock Chye Thing

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd

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KT Cap Consulting Announces Strategic Educational Alliance Between Scholar Base Academy and UA-Tech to Advance STEM News Provided By KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd October 17, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Education, Science, Technology



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