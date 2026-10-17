Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan Turn Showstoppers For Manish Malhotra

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan turned showstoppers for celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra at Lakmē Fashion Week 2026 on Saturday. The duo joined the designer for 'Manish Malhotra Luxury Prêt 2026', held at Taj Palace in New Delhi as part of Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Ayushmann and Sara commanded attention on the runway, showcasing the designer's signature blend of contemporary glamour, intricate craftsmanship and statement-making luxury.

Manish Malhotra's 'Luxury Prêt 2026' Showcase

Marking Manish Malhotra's return to the Lakmē Fashion Week runway after nearly three and a half years, the showcase celebrated a new era of Indian luxury, bringing together modern silhouettes, fluid drapes, luminous metallics and elaborate embellishments. The collection also introduced Manish Malhotra Menswear Luxe Prêt, alongside the fashion house's signature occasionwear, fine jewellery and accessories, highlighting the designer's distinctive approach to contemporary Indian fashion.

The Showstoppers' Ensembles

Ayushmann Khurrana's Look

Ayushmann Khurrana exuded understated sophistication in a striking black ensemble that reflected Manish Malhotra's signature aesthetic in contemporary menswear. He wore a black shirt beneath a tailored black jacket featuring intricate silver-toned floral and ornamental embroidery across the shoulders, lapels and sleeves. He paired the jacket with sleek black trousers and polished black shoes, combining classic tailoring with a bold, embellished finish. The ensemble showcased a balance of refined elegance and statement detailing, in keeping with the collection's modern luxury theme.

Sara Ali Khan's Look

Sara Ali Khan made an equally striking impression in a dramatic black, couture-inspired ensemble featuring a sculpted, strapless bodice with an asymmetrical neckline and delicate floral embellishments in metallic and multicoloured tones. The fitted corset-style top, accented with shimmering embroidery and intricate detailing, contrasted with her flowing black skirt. A sheer black drape added movement and theatrical elegance to the ensemble, creating a striking runway appearance. For her hairstyle, Sara opted for a sleek, centre-parted look, complementing the dramatic outfit with understated styling.

The showcase brought together fashion, innovation and individuality, celebrating contemporary luxury through distinctive silhouettes, intricate craftsmanship and modern interpretations of Indian occasionwear.

Upcoming On-Screen Pairing

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are set to share screen space in their upcoming film 'Udta Teer', which is scheduled to hit theatres on October 23. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)