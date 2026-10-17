Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Claims 19 Lives CM Vows Legal Action

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday asserted that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible for negligence in connection with the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, which claimed 19 lives and left 25 others injured.

CM Details Incident, Visits Victims

Detailing the incident, CM Adhikari said the stampede-like situation occurred at around 7:30 PM. He added that he immediately reached the Medical College along with the state administration to meet the affected individuals and review their medical condition.

"At around 7.30 PM, a tragic incident occurred at a popular puja in Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin. In this tragic incident, 19 people have died so far, most of whom are girls and children. This is a very painful incident, and 25 people have also sustained injuries; their treatment is ongoing. 24 of them are out of danger, while one is critical. We are providing the best possible medical treatment. Following this incident, I immediately came to the Medical College along with the entire government administration," CM Adhikari said.

Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also visited the site of the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal to assess the situation and review the preliminary investigation.

Adhikari said the site had been sealed off and that forensic teams, the Special Task Force (STF) and the fire brigade were conducting an initial investigation. He added that authorities were examining CCTV footage obtained by the Kolkata Police to identify possible security lapses and determine whether negligence contributed to the incident.

"The place of occurrence has been sealed. The forensic team, STF, and fire brigade are conducting the initial investigation there. This happened partly due to the rain, and there were also some shortcomings in the arrangements made by the puja committee inside. The Kolkata Police AFS is studying the CCTV footage. Whoever is found negligent will face legal action," he asserted.

Political Programmes Cancelled

The Chief Minister further said that all programmes scheduled for Sunday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the state government had been cancelled following the tragedy. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been informed about the incident and that the Home Minister was personally monitoring the situation.

"The Prime Minister has been informed about this. The Home Minister is himself in Kolkata and is personally monitoring the situation. Tomorrow, the Home Minister's and all our programs have been cancelled. Across the entire state, 58,000 pujas are taking place, and we are taking steps to ensure no such incident happens anywhere else," he said.

Compensation Announced

Adhikari also announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives and the people injured in the stampede. The state government has declared compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a government job for each family that lost a loved one. Each injured person will receive Rs 5 lakh, while the government will bear the full cost of their medical treatment.

"Initially, we have declared compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the state government and a job for every family that lost a loved one. For all the injured, the full responsibility for their medical treatment has been taken by the state government, and we will provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to each of them," he said.

Judicial Probe to be Formed

He underlined that a fact-finding committee will be formed under the leadership of a sitting judge of the Kolkata High Court and further action will be taken upon its recommendations.

"I have personally met with 10 bereaved families. Even though it is midnight, I am still standing with the victim families, alongside ministers, MLAs, the police, and the Chief Secretary. Under the leadership of a sitting judge of the Kolkata High Court, we will form a fact-finding committee, and the government will take action based on its recommendations."

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede. (ANI)

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