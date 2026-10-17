Kolkata Stampede: President, VP Express Grief Over Durga Puja Tragedy

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and other prominent leaders on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, extending condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

A stampede occurred at the crowded Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, leaving several people dead and others injured. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment.

Leaders Express Grief Over Tragedy

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the incident. "The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," the President of India stated.

The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured. - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 17, 2026

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed anguish over the tragedy, conveying his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. "Deeply anguished by the tragic stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said in a post on X.

Deeply anguished by the tragic stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. - Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) October 17, 2026

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing the loss of lives and injuries among devotees at the Durga Puja pandal as "extremely heartbreaking". "It is extremely heartbreaking that several devotees lost their lives and were injured in the stampede at the Durga pandal in Chor Bagan, Kolkata. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this painful accident. I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at His feet and that the injured recover swiftly," he said in a post on X.

It is extremely heartbreaking that several devotees lost their lives and were injured in the stampede at the Durga pandal in Chor Bagan, Kolkata. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this painful accident. I pray to God that the departed souls find a place at His feet and that the injured recover swiftly. - Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) October 17, 2026

BJP leader Smriti Irani also extended her heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, expressing solidarity with those grieving the loss of their loved ones and praying for the recovery of the injured. "Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Kolkata. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for strength for the bereaved families and a speedy recovery for all those injured," she said on X.

Deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Kolkata. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for strength for the bereaved families and a speedy recovery for all those injured. I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede that occurred in Kolkata. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the bereaved families find strength during this difficult time; I also wish for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. - Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 17, 2026

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and prayed to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed souls, strength to the bereaved families and a speedy recovery to those injured. "The loss of lives in the tragic incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that He grant eternal peace to the departed souls, strength to the grief-stricken families to bear this immense sorrow, and swift recovery to the injured," he said.

The loss of lives in the tragic incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that He grant eternal peace to the departed souls, strength to the grief-stricken families to bear this immense sorrow, and swift recovery to the injured. - Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 17, 2026

Kolkata Police Issues Statement

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police, in a statement, said the stampede occurred at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal, under the Girish Park Police Station area, due to a "heavy rush" of pandal visitors amid rain on Saturday at around 19:40 hours.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)