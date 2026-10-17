Tesla Driver Allegedly Asleep With Full Self-Driving On? Video Shows Car Crashing Into Police Vehicle In California

MENAFN - Live Mint) Two California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers were seriously injured after a Tesla travelling at freeway speed crashed into a patrol vehicle at the scene of a fatal accident on Interstate 80 in California, according to the highway patrol.

The incident occurred on October 13, 2026, on eastbound I-80, west of Air Base Parkway, while CHP officers from Solano County were investigating a fatal crash, the department said in a social media post accompanying video of the incident.

The Tesla entered lanes that had been closed to traffic and struck the patrol vehicle occupied by two officers, CHP said.

Both officers sustained serious injuries but are recovering, while the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries, according to the department.

Tesla driver claimed he was asleep

According to CHP, the driver told investigators that he had been asleep and that the vehicle was operating in Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode at the time of the crash.

The highway patrol said the closed lanes had been marked with flares and cones, while several emergency vehicles were present at the scene with their emergency lights flashing.

Despite these precautions, the Tesla entered the restricted area and struck the patrol vehicle, the department said.

CHP did not provide further details about the driver's account or whether the vehicle's driver-assistance system had been engaged throughout the incident.

CHP warns drivers against relying entirely on Full Self-Driving

Following the crash, CHP cautioned drivers against treating Tesla's Full Self-Driving system as a fully autonomous driving technology.

"Despite its name, Full Self-Driving is not fully autonomous. It is an SAE Level 2 driver assistance system that requires continuous driver supervision," the department said.

The highway patrol stressed that drivers remain responsible for safely operating their vehicles, even when advanced driver-assistance features are in use.

"Technology does not relieve drivers of their responsibility to safely operate their vehicles. Distracted and inattentive driving can have devastating consequences," CHP said.

It added that Full Self-Driving did not absolve motorists of their obligation to protect other road users.

"As the driver, YOU are responsible for your vehicle's actions! Slow down. Move over. Stay alert. Lives depend on it," the department said.

The crash has renewed attention on the limitations of driver-assistance technology and the importance of driver supervision, particularly in areas where emergency responders are working.

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