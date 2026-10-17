Viral Video: Girl Gets Possessed Infront Of Goddess Durga Tanisha Mukherjee Escapes Site! (WATCH)

A video from the 80th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja has caught the attention of social media users after a woman was seen rolling on the floor and moving her head violently in front of Goddess Durga. The incident reportedly caused a commotion at the venue, with security personnel stepping in to take the woman away.

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The footage shows the woman behaving erratically near the Durga idol, rolling on the floor and moving her head wildly as visitors look on. Her unusual behaviour has prompted speculation on social media, with some users describing the incident as a case of possession. However, there is no verified information confirming what caused the woman's behaviour.

As the situation unfolded, security personnel rushed to the spot and escorted her away from the area. The intervention appeared to be aimed at managing the commotion and ensuring the safety of visitors attending the celebrations. Actress Tanisha Mukherjee, who was reportedly present at the venue, was also seen leaving the area amid the incident.

The video has since sparked discussions online, with viewers offering different interpretations of the woman's actions. While some have connected the incident to religious beliefs, others have urged caution against drawing conclusions without knowing the circumstances. The incident took place during the Durga Puja celebrations, which attract large numbers of devotees, celebrities and visitors every year. The woman's identity and the reason behind her behaviour have not been independently established. The footage alone does not confirm claims of possession.