Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol Offer Prayers At Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor offered his prayers to Goddess Durga on the occasion of Mahasaptami at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Saturday. Dressed in festive traditional outfits, Ranbir wore a maroon silk kurta featuring intricate embroidery, paired with cream wide-leg trousers. Inside the elaborately decorated pandal, Ranbir was seen bowing respectfully before the altar as the priest applied a sacred red tilak to his forehead as a blessing. In one of the photographs from the event, the actor stood barefoot with his hands folded in namaste before the grand idol of Goddess Durga. He also posed with his friend and director Ayan Mukerji at the festive celebration.

Kajol, Jaya Bachchan and other stars join celebrations

Bollywood actor Kajol, along with other B-town celebrities, attended the Mahasaptami puja at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. She was joined by her son Yug and daughter Nysa Devgn for the celebrations. Kajol, who has been an integral part of the family's Durga Puja celebrations, joined devotees at the pandal to offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

The occasion marked a significant milestone in the Mukherjee family's long-standing tradition of celebrating the festival with devotion and grandeur as the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal completes 80 years this year. Several other celebrities, including filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and filmmaker Anurag Basu, also attended the celebrations.

Kajol wore a traditional yellow-orange saree for the festive celebrations. She was seen snapping pictures of the grand Durga idol. The actress also posed for photographs with Tanishaa Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, capturing the spirit of a Durga Puja celebration that brings the Mukherjee family together each year.

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan also arrived at the Durga Puja pandal to offer her prayers.

Filmmaker Anurag Basu, as every year, arrived at the Durga Puja pandal to offer his prayers. He donned a blue kurta for his visit. (ANI)

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