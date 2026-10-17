Kannur: 15-Year-Old Student Rimsa Mehrin Goes Missing From Koothuparamba!

Kannur:A 15-year-old Class 10 student, Rimsa Mehrin, has gone missing from Koothuparamba in Kerala's Kannur district, prompting her family to approach the police. According to reports, Rimsa left her house yesterday morning, telling her family that she was going to school. However, she did not return home by evening, leaving her family worried about her whereabouts. Following her disappearance, her family lodged a complaint with the local police.

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During the preliminary investigation, police reportedly discovered that the girl had not reached her school on the day she went missing. This raised further concerns about her whereabouts and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Reports also suggest that Rimsa's family members had scolded her the day before she went missing. However, it remains unclear whether this was connected to her disappearance.

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The police have initiated an investigation into the case and are working to establish the circumstances under which the teenager went missing. Her family's complaint has prompted efforts to trace the student and determine where she went after leaving home. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of the missing teenager, as her whereabouts remain unknown based on the information currently available. Further details about the search operation and any developments in the investigation are awaited.