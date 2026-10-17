European News In Brief (October 17, 2026)
(MENAFN- PRovoke) PARIS-Luxury brands giant Kering-parent to Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Brioni, among others-has named Flore Larger as corporate communications director, according to reports in the fashion trade media. She will report to Laurent Claquin, chief brand officer, working closely with community engagement and employer brand functions. Larger joins from investment bank Lazard Frères and succeeds Paul Michon, who moved to Renault Group as corporate communications director earlier this year.
ZURICH-FGS Global has hired Joachim Jan Thraen (pictured) as managing director in its Zurich office. He will focus on expanding the firm's global public affairs and geopolitical advisory work for clients in Switzerland, with particular expertise in healthcare and financial services. Most recently, he served as director, strategy & policy development in global public policy at Merck Sharp & Dohme in Switzerland, following a senior public affairs role at Johnson & Johnson. Before that, he spent six years at UBS, where he was deputy head of international government affairs.
HELSINKI-Digital services and media company Alma Media is merging its corporate communications and human resources functions under Elina Kukkonen, previously executive vice president, communications and brand. The company says that“by combining our human resources and communications functions, we are streamlining our organization and strengthening our ability to execute our strategy.”
PARIS-Dekuple Group, an international communications and data marketing group, has acquired a majority stake in SAY, an Italian omnichannel marketing and communications agency with offices in Padua and Milan. SAY has more than 70 professionals led by four partners-Alberto Baracco, Nicola Bruno, Giovanni Cecolin and Marco Dalla Dea. Its clients include leading Italian companies such as Italo Treno, Italy's leading private rail operator; Tigotà, one of Italy's leading retailers; and Nims, a Lavazza Group company, as well as international organizations such as Miele and the International Olympic Committee.
LUDWIGSBURG-Andreas Wallbillich has been named to the newly created position of vice president corporate communications at Mann+Hummel, a global leader in filtration technology. He will be lead the corporate communications team and report directly to Kurk Wilks, president. He previously served as a corporate spokesperson and director or corporate relations for Mann+Hummel and led corporate communications at fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger.
BAAR-Swiss specialty chemicals company Sike has named Till Leisner as head corporate communications and investor relations, reporting directly to CEO Thomas Hasler. Since 2012, he has been head of investor and media relations and sustainability at Swiss-listed DKSH Holding and previously led IR at Orascom Development Holding. Leisner succeeds Dominik Slappnig who will retire after 16 years with the company.
MUNICH- MTU Aero Engines has named Susanne Lenz to lead corporate communications and public affairs. She previously held communications and leadership positions within the Mercedes-Benz Group, working across the passenger car, commercial vehicle, financial services and mobility businesses.
ZURICH-FGS Global has hired Joachim Jan Thraen (pictured) as managing director in its Zurich office. He will focus on expanding the firm's global public affairs and geopolitical advisory work for clients in Switzerland, with particular expertise in healthcare and financial services. Most recently, he served as director, strategy & policy development in global public policy at Merck Sharp & Dohme in Switzerland, following a senior public affairs role at Johnson & Johnson. Before that, he spent six years at UBS, where he was deputy head of international government affairs.
HELSINKI-Digital services and media company Alma Media is merging its corporate communications and human resources functions under Elina Kukkonen, previously executive vice president, communications and brand. The company says that“by combining our human resources and communications functions, we are streamlining our organization and strengthening our ability to execute our strategy.”
PARIS-Dekuple Group, an international communications and data marketing group, has acquired a majority stake in SAY, an Italian omnichannel marketing and communications agency with offices in Padua and Milan. SAY has more than 70 professionals led by four partners-Alberto Baracco, Nicola Bruno, Giovanni Cecolin and Marco Dalla Dea. Its clients include leading Italian companies such as Italo Treno, Italy's leading private rail operator; Tigotà, one of Italy's leading retailers; and Nims, a Lavazza Group company, as well as international organizations such as Miele and the International Olympic Committee.
LUDWIGSBURG-Andreas Wallbillich has been named to the newly created position of vice president corporate communications at Mann+Hummel, a global leader in filtration technology. He will be lead the corporate communications team and report directly to Kurk Wilks, president. He previously served as a corporate spokesperson and director or corporate relations for Mann+Hummel and led corporate communications at fashion and lifestyle company Breuninger.
BAAR-Swiss specialty chemicals company Sike has named Till Leisner as head corporate communications and investor relations, reporting directly to CEO Thomas Hasler. Since 2012, he has been head of investor and media relations and sustainability at Swiss-listed DKSH Holding and previously led IR at Orascom Development Holding. Leisner succeeds Dominik Slappnig who will retire after 16 years with the company.
MUNICH- MTU Aero Engines has named Susanne Lenz to lead corporate communications and public affairs. She previously held communications and leadership positions within the Mercedes-Benz Group, working across the passenger car, commercial vehicle, financial services and mobility businesses.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment