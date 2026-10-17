FGS Acquires DC-Based Food And Ag Specialist The Russell Group
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-FGS Global has acquired The Russell Group, a Washington, DC, lobbying firm with particular expertise in the food and agriculture sector.
Founded in 1985, The Russell Group brings more than four decades of advocacy, policy development, and coalition management experience across the agricultural supply chain and energy policy space. Its bipartisan team provides strategic advocacy and issue analysis across critical areas including trade, appropriations, climate and sustainability, food safety, biotechnology, and biofuels.
According to Randy Russell, president and CEO:“Joining FGS carries that legacy forward and gives our clients what the moment demands: a modern, global platform with the reach and capabilities to manage every facet of the challenges facing this sector today."
The Russell Group team and its leadership remain intact and will continue to provide the premier level of service and credibility that has defined the firm's reputation.
The acquisition strengthens FGS's existing food and agriculture capability, which spans government relations, communications and campaigns.
"Food and agriculture leaders are navigating a world where policy and reputation go hand in hand," said Joel Johnson, partner and head of the strategic advisory firm's Washington office. "They need advisors who understand the forces that shape these conversations and know which levers to pull, and when, to influence outcomes.
Founded in 1985, The Russell Group brings more than four decades of advocacy, policy development, and coalition management experience across the agricultural supply chain and energy policy space. Its bipartisan team provides strategic advocacy and issue analysis across critical areas including trade, appropriations, climate and sustainability, food safety, biotechnology, and biofuels.
According to Randy Russell, president and CEO:“Joining FGS carries that legacy forward and gives our clients what the moment demands: a modern, global platform with the reach and capabilities to manage every facet of the challenges facing this sector today."
The Russell Group team and its leadership remain intact and will continue to provide the premier level of service and credibility that has defined the firm's reputation.
The acquisition strengthens FGS's existing food and agriculture capability, which spans government relations, communications and campaigns.
"Food and agriculture leaders are navigating a world where policy and reputation go hand in hand," said Joel Johnson, partner and head of the strategic advisory firm's Washington office. "They need advisors who understand the forces that shape these conversations and know which levers to pull, and when, to influence outcomes.
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