France Protests: Cars Torched, Shops Looted As Police Arrest 272 Demonstrators

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cars were set on fire and shops looted in Paris on Saturday as police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse violent demonstrators during nationwide protests against rising living costs and in support of high school students' grievances, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Police arrested at least 272 people across France, including in the capital, as demonstrations escalated into clashes and incidents of vandalism. The office of Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported a growing number of violent incidents, including attacks on police officers, looting and damage to public buildings.

The demonstrations followed calls on social media to revive France's“yellow vest” movement, which emerged in 2018 to protest social inequality and economic hardship.

Rising prices fuel public anger

Protesters across France expressed frustration with the government as gasoline, energy and food prices have risen in recent months.

In Paris, police fired tear gas and deployed water cannons at Place de la République, northeast of the city centre, to disperse groups of protesters wearing hoods and masks. Some demonstrators threw fireworks, paving stones and other objects at officers.

According to Nuñez's office, police also attempted to prevent smaller groups of protesters from converging on government buildings.

The demonstrations brought together people protesting the rising cost of living and those supporting the grievances of high school students.

Metro stations closed amid security measures

Authorities introduced security measures in Paris as tensions escalated. Several metro stations were closed at the request of police, including those near the Champs-Élysées, the presidential palace, parliament and government offices.

While some groups clashed with police, the majority of demonstrators took part in a peaceful march towards northwestern Paris.

Participants waved French flags and sang the national anthem. Some protesters also played musical instruments, including trumpets and violins, as the march proceeded through the city.

The contrast between the peaceful march and violent incidents elsewhere highlighted the varied nature of the nationwide demonstrations.

Violence reported in Lyon, Marseille and other cities

Clashes and property damage were also reported in several major French cities.

In Lyon, the country's third-largest city, around 20,000 protesters joined the march. A fire broke out inside a tourist office during the demonstrations.

In the southern port city of Marseille, several shops and a municipal police station were damaged. Protesters also briefly forced their way into the lobby of City Hall.

“This is unacceptable," Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan told BFM TV, describing the damage in City Hall as“limited.”

The interior minister's office reported further incidents involving masked groups in Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier and Grenoble, among other cities.

Authorities described the incidents as part of a growing pattern of violence accompanying the nationwide protests.

Yellow vest movement returns amid economic concerns

The demonstrations revived memories of the yellow vest movement, which began in 2018 and became a broader expression of public discontent over economic inequality, living costs and government policies.

The latest protests reflect continuing concerns about household expenses, particularly the cost of fuel, energy and food.

With hundreds of arrests and damage reported across several cities, the authorities faced the challenge of containing violence while managing widespread demonstrations.