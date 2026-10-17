Angamaly: Husband Dies While Attending Wife's Funeral Service! Read Details

Nedumbassery: An elderly husband and wife from Angamaly passed away just hours apart. T V Daniel, aged 95, and his wife Mariyamma, aged 87, from the Thethanath house in Nayathode are the deceased couple. Mariyamma passed away first on Thursday night around 8 PM.

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The family held Mariyamma's funeral service at the Angamaly Mar Gregorios Orthodox Church on Friday at 2 PM. Right when the church service was happening, Daniel also breathed his last. He was bedridden at home in a weak condition.

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The family will hold Daniel's funeral on Saturday morning at the same Angamaly Mar Gregorios Orthodox Church. Mariyamma originally belongs to the Meykkamkunnel family in Kizhakkambalam. The couple leaves behind their children T D Williams (retired from Apollo Tyres), T D Thomas (KSRTC), and Daisy Varghese. Their children-in-law are Jolly, Biji, and the late K P Varghese.