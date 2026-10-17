MP CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Amaravati's Urban Model, Invites Investors

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday visited Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, to review its urban development model and explore opportunities for collaboration, while inviting industrialists and investors from the state to invest in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2027.

Review of Amaravati's Urban Model

Upon his arrival, CM Yadav visited the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) headquarters at Rayapudi. He was received by APCRDA Commissioner V Vijayaramaraju, along with Additional Commissioners A Bhargava Teja and T Rahul Kumar Reddy.

Subsequently, Commissioner Vijayaramaraju and Additional Commissioners Bhargava Teja, Rahul Kumar Reddy, Kollabattula Karthik, and Abhishek Kumar briefed CM Yadav on Amaravati's overarching vision, urban master plan, and operational execution at the Amaravati Integrated Command and Control Centre located within the authority headquarters. Using the advanced Digital Twin platform, officials presented the master plan, infrastructure initiatives, technological applications for urban governance, and long-term expansion goals.

Following the meeting, CM Yadav, in a post on X, stated that he received detailed briefings on the fully digital, smart, and sustainable integrated township project, its core features, and planned developments. "Today, in Amaravati, I held a meeting with officials of the 'Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA)' and obtained information on the fully digital, smart, and environment-friendly integrated township project, its key features, and various development plans. On this occasion, discussions were also held on various topics related to planned urbanisation, expansion of modern basic infrastructure, and implementation of development projects," said CM Yadav.

Inviting Investments for GIS 2027

Additionally, in Vijayawada, he also held one-to-one meetings with leading industrialists and investors, where information was shared about the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh and investment-friendly policies.

In a separate post on X, CM Yadav said investors had been invited to invest in Madhya Pradesh and participate in GIS 2027. He added that the state government was continuously working to promote industrial development and attract investments. "Today, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, one-to-one meetings were held with leading industrialists and investors, where information was shared about the investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, the favourable industrial environment, and investment-friendly policies. On this occasion, they were invited to invest in Madhya Pradesh and for GIS 2027. The state government is continuously working to promote industry and investment in the state," added CM Yadav. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)