Kolkata Stampede: PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia, Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured individuals will also be given Rs 50,000.

In an X post, the Prime Minister's office stated, "The Prime Minister has announced that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000." The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 17, 2026

The Prime Minister also expressed deep grief over the tragic incident, describing it as "extremely distressing". In another post on X, he assured that the local administration is providing all the necessary measures to the affected individuals.

"The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM," the Prime Minister's office stated. The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi - PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 17, 2026

Leaders React to Tragic Incident

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi also extended condolences to the bereaved families. "I am deeply heartbroken by the tragic stampede incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, resulting in the loss of many precious lives. In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," Lok Bhavan wrote on X.

This comes after a stampede-like situation was reported at the crowded pandal. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he would postpone all his scheduled programmes in West Bengal meant for Sunday (October 18) in view of the stampede.

The Home Minister spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari in this regard. He also extended condolences over the casualties in the incident.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter. I pray for the peace of the souls of those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The administration is making arrangements for the best possible medical treatment for the injured. I am postponing all my scheduled programs in West Bengal tomorrow to visit the injured in the hospital. I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly."

Kolkata Police Issues Statement

The incident came after a stampede-like situation was reported at the crowded pandal. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

Kolkata Police, in a statement, said that the stampede took place at the exit gate of Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal (Girish Park PS area) due to "heavy rush" of pandal hoppers during rain on Saturday at around 19.40 hrs. (ANI)

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