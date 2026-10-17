Kerala Woman Invites 'Elder Brother' Yogi Adityanath To Her Wedding

Arundhati, a woman from Kerala, has invited CM Yogi Adityanath to her wedding with Rahul on December 20. In a handwritten letter, she recalled watching a video of him becoming emotional, which helped her realise that crying does not mean being weak.

A woman from Kerala has invited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to her wedding, describing him as an 'elder brother' whose words helped her change the way she viewed her own emotions and strength.

Arundhati, who is set to marry Rahul on December 20, 2026, has sent the chief minister a handwritten invitation along with a two-page letter explaining why he holds a special place in her life. The wedding will take place at the Green Park Convention Centre in Aluva, Kerala.

In her letter, Arundhati recalled watching a video of Yogi Adityanath during her childhood. She said the experience helped her understand that being emotional and crying easily did not make a person weak.

She has requested the chief minister to attend the wedding and bless the couple as they begin their married life. She also acknowledged the responsibilities of his office and said that receiving his blessings and good wishes would mean a great deal to her even if he could not attend.

Arundhati began her letter by inviting Yogi Adityanath to one of the most precious occasions of her life. But she wanted the invitation to be more than a formal request. She also wanted to explain how a video featuring him had influenced her thinking.

Recalling her childhood, she wrote that she would often cry when she was hurt or deeply affected by something. Some of her friends told her that being emotional was a weakness and that she needed to become stronger.

Over time, she began to believe that showing her feelings was something to be ashamed of. She even questioned whether she could become a strong person when she found it so easy to cry.

Her perspective changed after her cousin showed her a video of Yogi Adityanath becoming emotional and crying while expressing his feelings.

According to Arundhati, her cousin told her that being emotional did not make someone weak and encouraged her to let Yogi Adityanath's work answer her doubts.

She said those words changed how she looked at herself. For the first time, she understood that strength did not mean never feeling emotions or shedding tears.

Instead, she came to see strength as the courage to feel deeply, get back up after difficult moments and continue moving forward.

Arundhati wrote that Yogi Adityanath's journey became a personal source of inspiration whenever she doubted herself.

She said the experience taught her that strength was not about hiding who a person was, but about the choices they made, their responsibilities and how they faced challenges.

She also referred to the way he had taken on the responsibility of leading Uttar Pradesh and his stated vision for the state's development. His journey, she wrote, made her believe that things which initially appeared impossible could be approached with determination, perseverance and hard work.

These lessons, she explained, were the reason she viewed him as more than a political leader. She had come to look upon him as an elder brother whose journey had given her courage and inspiration.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) received a handwritten letter from Arundhati, a woman from Kerala who regards him as an elder brother. In the letter, she invited him to her December 20 wedding and sought his blessings for the couple.

(Image Source: Third Party)

#UttarPradesh

- Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 17, 2026

Arundhati acknowledged that other people might have their own reasons for looking up to the chief minister. For her, it was the combination of discipline, determination, courage and a willingness to take responsibility that she found inspiring.

As she prepares to begin a new chapter of her life with Rahul, Arundhati said she wanted to invite someone who had unknowingly become part of her journey towards greater self-belief.

She described the chief minister's presence at the wedding as an extraordinary honour and a blessing for the couple. At the same time, she recognised the demands of his official responsibilities and the possibility that he might not be able to attend.

She wrote that even his blessings and good wishes for their married life would mean more to them than she could express.

Along with the letter, she enclosed the wedding invitation as a small token of her respect and affection.

In closing, Arundhati thanked Yogi Adityanath for teaching a young girl, without knowing her, that being emotional was not a sign of weakness. She said his example had helped her understand that sometimes the strongest response was simply to keep working and allow one's actions to speak.

Her handwritten invitation, therefore, carries a message beyond the wedding itself: a childhood experience that helped her accept her emotions and find a different understanding of personal strength.