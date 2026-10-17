Digital Service Enables Worshippers To Monitor Crowd Density In Tawaf And Sa'i

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MAKKAH, Oct 17 (NNN-SPA) -- Digital services at the Grand Mosque enable visitors to monitor crowd density in the Tawaf and Sa'i areas through live displays, real-time updates, and indicators that highlight less crowded times, facilitating movement and worship, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

An interactive map of the Two Holy Mosques allows worshippers to explore notable landmarks, facilities, locations, and routes, enhancing navigation and overall visitor experience.

This map features approximately 950 points of interest, including the Holy Kaaba, Maqam Ibrahim, Safa and Marwa, Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, the Prophet's Chamber, prayer niches, and the Prophet's Pulpit.

The platform provides over 100,000 potential routes categorised into more than 17 different types, along with over 650 QR codes for easy access to information.

Additionally, more than six interactive screens are available on-site for navigation, including accessible routes and facilities for persons with disabilities.

These initiatives reflect the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque's commitment to expanding smart services, improving accessibility, and enhancing visitor satisfaction.

--NNN-SPA