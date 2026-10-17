Hamas Calls For Reform Of Palestinian Political Bodies

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Hamas called for restructuring Palestinian political institutions, including the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), the main body representing Palestinians internationally, to allow broader participation by Palestinian factions, the group said in a statement on Saturday.

Hamas also called for elections when forming official Palestinian institutions and described talks between factions as the "only gateway" to resolving Palestinian issues.

The statement came after a Hamas delegation, led by senior official Zaher Jabarin, concluded a round of talks in Cairo with representatives of Fatah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and other factions. According to Hamas, participants discussed obstacles that have hindered previous negotiations and agreed to continue talks.