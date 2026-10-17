Zelensky Finds An Unlikely Ally In Late Senator Lindsey Graham Amid Trump Feud
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked late Senator Lindsey Graham on Saturday, amid his ongoing clash with United States President Donald Trump.
Zelensky posted a picture with Graham on his X profile, adding, "Thank you for everything, Lindsey!" Graham, who died of heart failure in July, was a staunch supporter of Zelensky and Ukraine and continuously urged strong pressure on Russia. On the other hand, Trump has recently strengthened cooperation with Moscow and called for a new leader in Ukraine, leaving Zelensky feeling "betrayed."
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