UK: LNG Tanker Attacked Off Yemen Coast

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Saturday that a liquified natural gas (LNG) tanker came under fire approximately 140 nautical miles southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen.

"A Master of an LNG Tanker has reported being approached by a small skiff with seven persons onboard. The skiff fired two shots at the tanker whose armed Security Team fired 2 warning shots at the small craft which forced them to alter course," the statement read.

UKMTO said authorities were investigating the incident and urged vessels travelling through the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity. Earlier, it reported that two tankers were attacked near Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia.