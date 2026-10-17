Russian Forces Lose Ground As Ukraine Presses Offensive Near Lyman

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Ukrainian forces have reported significant territorial gains in the Lyman direction of Donetsk Oblast, recapturing several settlements and pushing back Russian troops as part of an ongoing counteroffensive.

According to Ukraine's Third Army Corps, its troops have liberated Zelena Dolyna, Lypove and Kolodyazi during the latest phase of Operation Vivaldi, an offensive aimed at reversing Russian advances in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast.

Corps commander Andrii Biletskyi said on October 14 that Ukrainian forces had regained another 101 square kilometres of territory, bringing the number of settlements reportedly recovered since the summer to 16.

The operation has also involved the recapture of Ridkodub, Nove and Katerynivka, alongside Ukrainian advances in several neighbouring areas.

Independent battlefield assessments have documented substantial Ukrainian progress in the Lyman sector.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assessed in September that Ukrainian forces had recovered at least 125 square kilometres north of Lyman, disrupting Russian efforts to advance towards the strategically important Sloviansk-Kramatorsk area.

Ukrainian forces have also reportedly advanced towards the Zherebets River, including areas between Yampolivka and Zarichne.

Reports circulating online claim that Ukrainian troops have completely cleared Yampolivka of Russian forces. However, the village's full liberation has not yet been independently confirmed.

Although Russian military positions have come under increasing pressure, claims that the entire Russian defensive line in the Lyman direction has collapsed remain unsubstantiated.

Russian forces have continued to maintain positions in parts of the wider area, while Ukrainian and Russian units have reportedly remained intermixed in certain contested locations.

The latest developments nevertheless indicate a substantial shift in the local battlefield situation, with Ukrainian forces reclaiming territory and disrupting Russian offensive operations.

The precise extent of Ukrainian control around Yampolivka and other contested settlements remains subject to further verification.