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Tourist Office In Lyon Set On Fire During Protests

Tourist Office In Lyon Set On Fire During Protests


Date: 2026-10-17 03:07:30

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A tourist office was set on fire on Place Bellecour square in Lyon amid the ongoing unrest and demonstrations in France, French BFMTV reported on Saturday.

According to the outlet, the building was set ablaze by "hooded individuals," who smashed the windows and vandalized the place. "Looting is underway. Police and firefighters are expected to arrive soon," the channel reported.

France has been facing widespread unrest for a month, after a group of students on the outskirts of Paris rose over the alleged poor conditions in educational institutions. Today's march in Paris was delayed due to clashes with police and several arrests.

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