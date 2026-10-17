Zelensky: Ukrainian And U.S. Negotiating Teams May Meet Next Week

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President said this while speaking with journalists in a chat, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“There is a possibility next week; the American side signaled to us that we may have a meeting with them,” Zelensky said, referring to progress in talks on peace.

Asked whether the United States would remain a venue for negotiations, he stressed that the U.S. platform would continue to operate.

“We expect them to put more pressure specifically on Putin, rather than on us. Otherwise, it is simply unfair,” the President said.

He also noted that, in his view, European countries should“have their own infrastructure and their own track for negotiations with Russia.”

“And that is normal. I believe that is fair. We need to use every opportunity to stop the war,” Zelensky said.

The President stressed that the Ukrainian negotiating team was ready to meet and hold talks anywhere and in any format.

Separately, the Ukrainian leader announced talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on unblocking the Black Sea, as well as with representatives of Middle Eastern countries on food security.

Zelensky: Europe is pursuing its own diplomatic track to end war

As reported, Zelensky said Ukraine continues to engage with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys on ending Russian aggression.