Putin Wants To Deploy Ballistic Missiles In Belarus To Attack Western Ukraine, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President said this while speaking with journalists in a chat, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Is there a threat of strikes and an increase in attacks on the western part of our country? Absolutely. Is Russia preparing for this? I think so. Why, in my view, are they constantly involving Belarus? Because we know that they are deploying signal repeaters in Belarus to use this corridor for drones and intensify the relevant attacks. But that is not enough for them. They need Lukashenko's support to have other types of weapons deployed in Belarus, including ballistic weapons,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that the deployment of Russian ballistic weapons in Belarus would primarily pose a threat to the western part of Ukraine.

“I am sure Putin has such ideas, but this would mean directly dragging Belarus into this war. In my view, this is very dangerous. And certainly, for Belarus as well. God willing, they will not get involved in this,” the President said.

coordinates with Russia on activating signal repeaters during drone launches - Demchenk

As reported, Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, said Belarus continues to support Russian air attacks on Ukraine by providing its territory for signal transmission and amplification equipment. Shahed and Geran-type drones heading toward western regions of Ukraine and the border area with Poland receive additional signal support from Belarusian territory.