Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhstal Steel Plant With Ballistic Missiles, Causing Damage
“Today, October 17, Russia once again attacked Zaporizhstal. In the early morning, six ballistic missiles were launched at the plant, which has yet to recover from the August 11 shelling. Energy and logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as blast furnace production sites, were damaged,” the statement said.
No casualties were reported.Read also: Zaporizhzhia hit by several missile strikes, homes damaged, casualties reporte
As reported by Ukrinform, on September 17, Russian forces struck the Zaporizhstal plant with two ballistic missiles, injuring one employee. It was the fourth attack on the plant in a month.
Photo: Zaporizhstal, Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment