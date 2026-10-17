Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhstal Steel Plant With Ballistic Missiles, Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the plant's press service announced this on Facebook.

“Today, October 17, Russia once again attacked Zaporizhstal. In the early morning, six ballistic missiles were launched at the plant, which has yet to recover from the August 11 shelling. Energy and logistics infrastructure facilities, as well as blast furnace production sites, were damaged,” the statement said.

No casualties were reported.

hit by several missile strikes, homes damaged, casualties reporte

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 17, Russian forces struck the Zaporizhstal plant with two ballistic missiles, injuring one employee. It was the fourth attack on the plant in a month.

Photo: Zaporizhstal, Facebook