Zelensky: U.S. Working To Arrange Possible Meeting With Putin
“The United States is working on this. They have proposed a trilateral meeting,” Zelensky said.
According to him, the meeting could take place in a Middle Eastern country, such as the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia, or in the United States during the G20 summit.
“But there has been no confirmation yet, either from Russia or from the United States,” Zelensky noted.
A meeting in one of the European countries is also being considered.“We will see how things develop a little later,” Zelensky added.Read also: Zelensky: Ukrainian and U.S. negotiating teams may meet next wee
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine continues to engage with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys on ending Russian aggression.
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