Zelensky: U.S. Working To Arrange Possible Meeting With Putin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking with journalists in a chat, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The United States is working on this. They have proposed a trilateral meeting,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the meeting could take place in a Middle Eastern country, such as the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia, or in the United States during the G20 summit.

“But there has been no confirmation yet, either from Russia or from the United States,” Zelensky noted.

A meeting in one of the European countries is also being considered.“We will see how things develop a little later,” Zelensky added.

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