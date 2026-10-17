Russian Forces Execute Captured Ukrainian Soldiers In Huliaipole Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Office of the Prosecutor General announced this on Facebook.

“According to preliminary information, in the Huliaipole sector of the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian servicemen captured Ukrainian defenders and then executed them,” the statement said.

The criminal investigation seeks to establish all the circumstances of the crime, identify the individuals who carried it out, and determine who may have ordered the killing of the prisoners of war.

Law enforcement officers are examining materials provided by the Ukrainian military, including intercepted communications involving members of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Under the procedural supervision of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime resulting in loss of life under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russian war criminal accused of torturing Ukrainian POWs killed in Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, in September, Russian servicemen executed two captured National Guard soldiers near Dobropillia in the Donetsk region.

In August 2026, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said Russian troops had executed at least 345 Ukrainian service members who surrendered after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.