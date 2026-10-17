Magyar Says He Has No Objection To Ukrainian Grain Transit Through Hungary

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Reuters reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“(Zelenskiy) asked Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and all neighbouring countries to allow transit, as they had three or four years ago at the start of the war. He mentioned to me during our one-on-one meeting that it would help them a lot if they could transport maize in sealed trains to Western Europe. I said as long as it ⁠merely transits the country, there would be no obstacle,” Magyar said in an interview with RTL.

At the end of August, the European Commission forecast that the European Union's maize harvest this year would reach 50.1 million metric tons. Maize, which typically ranks second among cereal crops in terms of production volume, is expected to post its lowest yield in nearly two decades.

This would be about one-fifth below the average for the past three years.

Farmers in France and Hungary have been particularly hard hit, as record-breaking heat and drought have devastated corn crops.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine's autumn sowing campaign for winter crops is underway. As of October 14, farmers had sown 3,391.1 thousand hectares, or 65.1% of the projected area.

Photo: Elevatorist