Russian Shelling In Dnipropetrovsk Region Injures Three People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs more than 30 times.

In the Lyubymivska community of the Dniprovskyi district, a community center was damaged.

In the Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk communities, private homes, a kindergarten, and infrastructure were destroyed.

In the Nikopol region, an 88-year-old man and two women, aged 63 and 68, were injured and are currently receiving outpatient treatment.

In the Zelenodolsk and Hrushevsk communities of the Kryvyi Rih district, a private home and infrastructure were damaged.

Russian attack onkills one person, injures 22 others

In the Ukrainska community of the Synelnykivsk district, the enemy struck a private home, causing a fire.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian forces attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 20 times with missiles and drones, killing one person.