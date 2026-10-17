Russian Forces Launch Another Attack On Energy Facility In Ternopil Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by JSC“Ternopiloblenergo,” according to Ukrinform.

“In the Ternopil region, the enemy launched another attack on an energy infrastructure facility. As a result of yet another enemy attack, a portion of consumers in the Kremenets district has once again lost power,” the statement reads.

Zelensky: Russian forces attack more than 15facilities

It is noted that power company workers are working to address the consequences of the attack and are making every effort to restore power as quickly as possible.

As reported by Ukrinform, a strike on an energy infrastructure facility was recorded on October 16 in the Kremenets district of the Ternopil region.

Illustrative photo: Zelensky/Official