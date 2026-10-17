Russian Strike On Energy Facility In Chernihiv Region Leaves Nearly 19,000 Customers Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by JSC“Chernihivoblenergo” on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of the enemy's attack, a power facility was damaged. Approximately 19,000 customers in the Chernihiv district are without power,” the statement reads.

Russian forces launch another attack onfacility in Ternopil region

The regional power company added that utility workers will begin emergency repair work as soon as the security situation allows.

As reported by Ukrinform, an energy facility in the Ternopil region was struck by a Russian attack for a second time.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine