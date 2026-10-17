Air Raid Alert App Now Tracks Movement Of Russian Drones And Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this on Facebook.

This is a joint project of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the Ukrainian Air Force, and Ukrainian IT companies.

During air attacks, every minute counts for people's safety. Therefore, it is important for people to have quick access to information verified by the military and not to waste time searching for reports from unverified sources.

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“Important! The map does not show the exact location of targets in real time. If an air raid alert is issued, you must immediately head to a shelter and remain there until the all-clear is given,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the UNITED24 platfor, in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, has launched the first national mobile app to support Ukrainian units on the front lines