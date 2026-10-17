KP Announces 48-Member Council Representing 12 Districts

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced the final list of 48 representatives from 12 districts for the Regional Representative and Development Council, with Shaukatullah Khan from Bajaur appointed as chairperson and Malik Khan Marjan from North Waziristan named vice-chairperson.

The council includes representatives from Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North Waziristan, Upper and Lower South Waziristan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Lakki Marwat.

Bajaur has four representatives, including Shaukatullah Khan, Shahabuddin Khan, Malik Sultan Zaib and Haji Lali Shah, all belonging to the Tarkani tribe.

Mohmand has three representatives: Malik Fayyaz Khan from the Khadikhel Khuzai tribe, Malik Nadir Manan from the Bazai tribe and Malik Sahib Khan Ambar from the Utmankhel tribe.

The five representatives from Khyber are Malik Abdul Razzaq, Malik Izzatullah, Malik Salahuddin, Malik Zahir Shah and Shireen Khan, all belonging to the Afridi tribe.

Kurram has five representatives: Munir Hussain Bangash from the Bangash tribe, Malik Abdul Wali Khan from the Ali Sherzai tribe, and Malik Zameen Hussain, Syed Wali Syed Mian and Ehsanullah Ehsan from the Turi tribe.

The three representatives from Orakzai are Lal Man Shah from the Ali Khel tribe, Syed Fakhar Abbas from the Syed tribe and Faizullah from the Mushti tribe.

North Waziristan has five representatives: Malik Khan Marjan, Malik Nasrullah and Malik Haji Sher Muhammad from the Wazir tribe; Mufti Misbahullah Khan from the Dawar tribe; and Malik Habib Khan from the Dawar/Darpa Khel tribe.

Upper South Waziristan has four representatives: Saleh Shah from the Qureshi Mehsud tribe, Malik Irfanuddin Ahmad Barki from the Barki tribe, Malik Muhammad Roman Mehsud and Malik Ramtal Khan from the Mehsud tribe.

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The four representatives from Lower South Waziristan are Malik Alauddin Wazir, Malik Jamil Toji Khel and Malik Moeenuddin Wazir from the Wazir tribe, and Malik Sardar Abbas from the Sulaimankhel tribe.

Bannu's four representatives are Baz Muhammad Khan and Maulana Abdul Ghaffar Qureshi from the Bannucci tribe, and Malik Shireen and Malik Ehsan Khan from the Wazir tribe.

Dera Ismail Khan has four representatives: Abdul Haleem from the Kasuria tribe, Sardar Aghaz Khan from the Gandapur tribe, Sardar Abad Khan from the Sherani tribe and Qaiser Khan Advocate from the Mian Khel tribe.

Tank has three representatives: Nawabzada Abdul Wahab from the Kati Khel tribe, Abdullah Nangyal from the Mehsud tribe and Irfanullah Kundi from the Kundi tribe.

Lakki Marwat's four representatives are Maulana Umar Ashrafi from the Bettani tribe, and Malik Idrees Khan, Najeebullah Khan and Rahmatullah, also known as Mati, from the Marwat tribe.