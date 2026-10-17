Dilapidated Buildings Lead To Closure Of Two Schools In Bara

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Two private schools have been sealed in Bara tehsil of Khyber district over the dilapidated condition of their buildings, while the administration of another private school has been issued a warning.

Authorities also ordered repairs to deteriorating buildings of government schools during the inspection.

On the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, the relevant authorities inspected government and private educational institutions and religious seminaries in the Shalobar, Barkamber Khel and Malik Din Khel areas of Bara. The inspection focused on the condition of buildings and the availability of facilities.

Bara Tehsildar Daud Afridi, Sub-Divisional Education Officer Sher Zaman Afridi, a sub-engineer and other relevant officials participated in the inspection.

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Authorities sealed one private school each in Shalobar and Barkamber Khel due to the poor condition of their buildings. The administration of another private school in Barkamber Khel was issued a warning.

The inspection also revealed the deteriorating condition of some government school buildings, prompting officials to order the relevant authorities to carry out repairs.

The initiative aims to ensure the safety of students and teaching staff and provide a safe learning environment in educational institutions.