UNICEF: 60,000 Gaza Children Lose One Or Both Parents

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 17 (Petra) – Reports revealed that more than 340 children have been killed and hundreds more injured in the Gaza Strip since the announcement of a ceasefire over a year ago, said Ricardo Pires, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Communication Manager and Deputy Spokesperson.

Pires confirmed during a press conference at the Palais des Nations in Geneva on Saturday that about 800,000 children remain displaced, most living in tents or in damaged, hazardous buildings.

About 60,000 children in Gaza have lost one or both of their parents, either during the war or since the ceasefire, he said in remarks on the organization's website.

Nearly all children require some form of mental health support to recover, given the ongoing harsh living conditions, exacerbated by the approaching winter, damaged shelters, a lack of sanitation services, and severe overcrowding in displacement areas, he said.

Pires pointed out that the ceasefire has allowed for an increase in humanitarian aid and commercial supplies entering the Gaza Strip, which helped improve food security. He also confirmed that more than 560,000 children have returned to learning, including those attending over 200 educational centers supported by UNICEF.

He said the organization has provided digital cash assistance to more than 380,000 people this year and continues to supply safe water to approximately 1.2 million individuals, in addition to managing solid waste removal and delivering medical supplies.

The UNICEF official warned against the continued deterioration of sewage services, pointing out that Gaza's six wastewater treatment plants remain out of service. Consequently, most untreated sewage is being pumped directly into the sea, exacerbating health and environmental risks.

The Sheikh Radwan rainwater collection basin is already half-full, he said, warning that with the approach of winter rains, the contaminated water could overflow and flood residential areas, which would pose life-threatening risks to children and their families.

Pires said the basin could be drained within two weeks; however, Israel has yet to allow the entry of the necessary equipment into Gaza. He further warned that a lack of funding, combined with overwhelming needs, severely limits the capacity of humanitarian organizations to respond.

Pires called on the parties to adhere to the ceasefire, UN Security Council Resolution 2803, and their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The recovery of children in Gaza requires enabling them to return to school, access decent shelter and healthcare, play safely, and reclaim their normal lives, he said, adding that children have suffered far too much, and for far too long.

//Petra//SS