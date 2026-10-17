FM, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Efforts To De-Escalate Tensions, Restore Calm In Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi held a phone call on Saturday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss developments in the region and efforts to de-escalate tensions, restore calm, contain crises, and mitigate their negative repercussions on regional and international security.

The two ministers stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation on current challenges in a manner that contributes to strengthening regional security and safeguarding the interests of the region's peoples.

They also reaffirmed the solidarity of the two brotherly kingdoms in confronting any threats to their security and stability.

Safadi reiterated Jordan's condemnation of the terrorist Houthi militia's attacks on Saudi Arabia, affirming Jordan's full support for the Kingdom and its solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// MF