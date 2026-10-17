Jordan Condemns Settlers Attacks On European Diplomats, Palestinians In West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs on Saturday condemned attacks by Israeli settlers on a European diplomatic delegation, including the Belgian consul general and French and Polish diplomats, as well as Palestinian farmers harvesting olives, representatives of the Catholic Church and journalists in the town of Taybeh, east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry held Israel, as the occupying power, responsible for the attacks.

Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fouad Majali reaffirmed Jordan's absolute rejection and condemnation of what he described as terrorist attacks by settlers, saying they reflect the policies of Israel's far-right government.

He said the attacks come amid continued Israeli unlawful measures in the occupied West Bank, which fuel extremism and violence against the Palestinian people and undermine prospects for achieving peace based on the two-state solution.

Majali called on the international community to shoulder its legal and moral responsibilities and compel Israel, as the occupying power, to halt settler terrorism and attacks against Palestinians, diplomats, religious figures and journalists.

He also urged the international community to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and do not enjoy impunity, while securing the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed that this is the only path toward achieving a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees security and stability in the region.

//Petra// MF