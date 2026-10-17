MENAFN - GetNews) Chinese invention patent CN 104892893 B describes a polyurethane cushion material with antibacterial functions and its preparation method and application.

China - October 17, 2026 - Chinese invention patent CN 104892893 B, authorized on August 28, 2018, describes a polyurethane cushion material with antibacterial functions, including its preparation method and application. The patent record provides a reference for the technology and is available through Google Patents.

The material is associated with furniture applications, including seating intended for healthcare facilities, elderly-care environments, and other institutional settings. Hewei's supplied product information identifies these settings as potential application areas for its polyurethane cushion materials.

The patent authorization date is historical. This announcement provides background on the patent record and the material's intended applications; it does not announce a newly granted patent or claim a recent product launch.

Patent Record and Technology

Patent CN 104892893 B describes a polyurethane cushion material with antibacterial functions, together with a preparation method and application. The published record can be consulted to review the invention's stated technical scope and the information contained in the patent documentation.

A patent record describes the subject matter of an invention within the scope of the relevant intellectual property document. Patent authorization alone does not establish that a finished product has achieved particular performance results, received regulatory approval, or satisfied every requirement for use in a healthcare environment.

The material's potential applications should therefore be evaluated separately from the patent record, using relevant product specifications and applicble technical requirements.

Intended Applications in Institutional Furniture

Polyurethane cushioning materials are used in furniture applications where seating support and material selection are important considerations. Hewei identifies healthcare and elderly-care furniture among the intended applications of its cushion materials.

When selecting materials for institutional seating, buyers and project specifiers must consider the intended use, furniture construction, maintenance requirements, and applicable safety standards. The suitability of a particular material depends on the complete furniture assembly and the conditions under which it will be used.

For healthcare and elderly-care facilities, product selection should be based on the requirements of the installation and the technical documentation available for the specific finished furniture. The patent record can provide background on the described technology but should not replace product-specific assessment.

Technical Assessment and Documentation

The available information identifies the patent number, authorization date, and general subject of the invention. It does not provide sufficient documentation to establish specific antibacterial efficacy measurements, chemical-resistance ratings, fire-test results, wear-resistance measurements, or a defined service life.

Accordingly, this announcement does not present numerical performance results or claim independent verification of those properties. It also does not assert that the material holds a particular product certification or meets a specific technical standard.

Any assessment of the material's suitability for a particular project should rely on relevant product specifications and, where applicable, laboratory reports that identify the tested samples, methods, conditions, results, and scope of assessment.

These distinctions are important when evaluating materials for institutional environments, where requirements mayvary by jurisdiction, furniture category, and intended use.

About Hewei

As a leading laboratory chair manufacturer, Hewei develops materials for seating and furniture applications. Its product information identifies polyurethane cushion materials intended for institutional settings, including healthcare and elderly-care furniture.

Further evaluation of a specific material or finished furniture product should be based on the applicable technical documentation and requirements for its intended application.

Patent reference: CN 104892893 B

Patent authorization date: August 28, 2018