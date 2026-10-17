Mindsaw Launches New Website With Published Pricing And A Free Google Maps Audit For Home-Service Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)"Mindsaw free Google Maps audit for home-service businesses"The local SEO agency, in business since 2000, now lists flat month-to-month plans and offers trades owners across the US a free audit of their Google listing

St. Petersburg, FL - October 17, 2026 - Mindsaw, a local SEO agency for home-service and trades businesses, has launched a new website at mindsaw. The site puts the agency's plans and prices on one page, offers owners a free Google Maps audit, and publishes the terms clients sign up under. The new site launched on October 15, 2026.

The pricing page at mindsaw/pricing lists three plans at flat monthly prices: Get Found at $997 a month, Get Leads at $2,497 a month and Get Booked at $4,497 a month. Every plan is month-to-month, and clients can cancel at any time with no cancellation fee. Clients can also pay an optional one-time Fast Start fee. With Fast Start on the Get Found or Get Leads plan, the client's website goes live in about 5 business days. Mindsaw takes 4 Fast Start clients a month across all plans, and the page says plainly that Fast Start speeds up the launch without promising calls or leads in those first days.

The site also spells out who owns the website. Under Mindsaw's published Terms of Service, the client owns the website Mindsaw builds for them once their invoices are paid, along with their Google Business Profile, domain and ad accounts.

The free Google Maps audit is open to home-service and trades owners anywhere in the US who have a Google Business Profile. Mindsaw's team checks the listing, its Google reviews and the website the way a customer would, then compares the business with the first three companies Maps shows for its main search. The owner gets a PDF report within 2 business days with a health score out of 100 (Mindsaw notes this isn't a ranking) and the five fixes it would make first. Bret Moleta, Mindsaw's Team Leader, reviews every report. Owners can fix the problems themselves, give the report to their marketing person or hire Mindsaw to do the work.

“Most listings that don't get calls don't have one big problem. They have a handful of small ones stacked up,” said Moleta.

All plans include Google Business Profile management, review generation and responding, citation and name, address and phone cleanup, and a monthly ranking and progress report. Mindsaw asks clients to request reviews from every customer the same way, with no incentives and no filtering. The agency doesn't promise rankings, and its site says nobody can guarantee a spot on Google Maps.

About Mindsaw

Mindsaw is the trade name of 1 hostnet L.L.C DBA Mindsaw. Bret Moleta started the company in 2000. Mindsaw works with plumbers, HVAC companies, roofers, electricians, garage door companies and other home-service and trades businesses across the US, providing Google Maps SEO, local SEO, website design, AI search optimization (AEO) and Google Ads management. Moleta teaches local SEO and Google Business Profile in hundreds of free videos on the Mindsaw YouTube channel (@Mindsaw).

Media contact

Bret Moleta, Team Leader, Mindsaw

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Phone: (718) 227-2300