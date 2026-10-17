Woodbests Pauses Full-Price Sales Ahead Of An October Wooden Puzzle Redesign

MENAFN - GetNews) The brand has kept its wooden puzzles off regular-price shelves since August, clearing older designs while it finishes a new range that arrives in October.

NEW YORK - October 17, 2026 - Woodbests has not sold its wooden puzzles at full price since August 2026. Older designs have been moved into clearance instead, and the brand says a newly designed wooden puzzle range will be introduced in October.

The sequence is straightforward. Existing wooden puzzle designs are available at clearance prices while stock lasts. Custom puzzles are not part of the clearance. The new designs, which the brand describes as a redesign rather than an addition to the existing catalog, arrive in October 2026. Details will be published on woodbests.

A category judged by hand, not by photograph

Wooden puzzles occupy a different position in the market than the printed cardboard puzzle most people grew up with. They are bought for the material as much as the image: the weight of a piece, the way a cut edge feels, whether the finished puzzle is worth keeping on a shelf or returning to a box.

That difference sets the standard a wooden puzzle is held to. Buyers compare thickness and rigidity, how cleanly a piece separates, whether the printed surface resists wear after repeated assembly, and how much of the image survives in the cut itself. For irregular-cut puzzles, where the shape of each piece is part of the design, the cutting file is the product.

Woodbests says its material standard is unchanged: 100% natural basswood, laser cutting precision of 0.1mm, non-toxic UV printing, and compliance with CE, CPC under CPSIA, CTI and phthalate RSL requirements. The redesigned range is presented as a change in design and how the product is delivered, not a change in what the product is made of.

"A wooden puzzle is judged in the hand," a Woodbests spokesperson said. "You can photograph a design beautifully and still lose the customer in the first thirty seconds of holding a piece. That is the part we went back to work on."

Why a brand would step away from full price

Pausing regular-price sales is an unusual move for a consumer brand in any category, and it is usually read as a signal of trouble. In practice, brands do it for more ordinary reasons: to clear inventory before a new range arrives, to avoid selling two generations of the same product side by side at different prices, and to keep a new line from being compared against discounted stock.

For buyers, the practical effect is a clear choice. The existing wooden puzzle catalog is available at clearance prices while supplies last. The redesigned range arrives in October at regular price, and the two are not meant to be shopped against each other.

"Our customers notice detail," the spokesperson said. "If we put a new design next to a discounted one and asked them to judge both, we would be wasting the work. Better to let the old catalog finish and let the new one arrive on its own terms."

What October brings

The October release covers newly designed wooden puzzles. The brand has not changed the parts of the product that are hardest to get right - the wood, the cut, the print - and describes the change as one of design language, from the puzzle itself to the way it reaches the customer.

The existing range remains available at clearance prices while stock lasts. Custom puzzles remain outside the clearance. Announcements, including product details and availability, will be published on woodbests as the October release rolls out.

About Woodbests

Founded in 2019, Woodbests designs and manufactures wooden jigsaw puzzles, 3D puzzle craft kits, acrylic puzzles and personalized photo puzzles. The brand holds a U.S. registered trademark (USPTO serial 90399740), collaborates with more than a dozen international artists, and maintains a catalog of 300+ original designs cut from 100% natural basswood with laser precision of 0.1mm. Products are certified to CE, CPC (CPSIA), CTI and phthalate RSL standards. Woodbests sells direct to consumers at woodbests and does not distribute through third-party marketplaces.