Exporttok Launches Tiktok Comment Exporter To Turn Audience Conversations Into Actionable Insights

MENAFN - GetNews)"ExportTok's TikTok comment exporter lets users paste a video URL and download comments as CSV or Excel files."The browser-based tool converts TikTok video comments and replies into structured CSV and Excel files for audience research, sentiment analysis, campaign evaluation, and content planning.

San Francisco, California - October 17, 2026 - ExportTok today announced the launch of its TikTok comment exporter, a browser-based tool that lets marketers, creators, researchers, and social media teams export TikTok comments with a single click. Users simply paste a TikTok video URL, select the number of comments they want to collect, and download the resulting data as a CSV or XLSX file.

TikTok comment sections often contain more than casual reactions. They can reveal recurring customer questions, product preferences, objections, emerging topics, audience language, and shifts in public sentiment. However, reviewing hundreds or thousands of comments directly on TikTok can be time-consuming and difficult to incorporate into a structured research workflow.

ExportTok makes this information easier to collect and analyze. Instead of manually copying comments or taking screenshots, users can turn a public TikTok conversation into an organized spreadsheet that can be filtered, searched, categorized, visualized, or imported into analytics and sentiment analysis tools.

ExportTok is designed to keep the export process simple. After entering a TikTok video URL, users can choose a preset number of comments or define a custom download quantity based on the scope of their project.

Comments can be exported in CSV or Excel-compatible XLSX format, allowing the data to be opened in tools such as Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets, Python, R, business intelligence platforms, and natural language processing applications.

Depending on the available data, exported fields can include:



Comment text and comment replies

Comment and reply dates

Digg or like counts

Author information

Video IDs

Usernames and nicknames

Comment and user IDs

Reply counts

Pinned status

User profile information

Image lists Additional comment and engagement metadata



Users can also choose whether to include comment replies, helping them preserve the context of a discussion instead of analyzing individual comments in isolation.

Exported TikTok comments can support a wide range of research and marketing workflows. Brand and social media teams can use the data to evaluate audience reactions to campaigns, compare sentiment across different videos, identify frequently mentioned topics, and understand the language customers use when discussing a product.

Content creators can review questions and suggestions from viewers to plan follow-up videos, improve future content, and identify the subjects generating the strongest engagement. Product and customer research teams can look for recurring requests, complaints, use cases, and purchase objections that may otherwise remain buried inside large comment sections.

Other potential applications include:



Monitoring brand and campaign sentiment

Identifying positive, negative, and neutral reactions

Discovering recurring questions and customer pain points

Evaluating creator or influencer campaign responses

Comparing audience reactions across multiple videos

Finding content ideas and emerging discussion topics

Conducting voice-of-customer and market research

Reviewing community feedback offline

Studying comment engagement and public opinion patterns Preparing datasets for academic or social media research



"TikTok comments contain valuable, unfiltered audience feedback, but that feedback is difficult to work with when it remains inside the platform," said Martin Rosales, CEO at ExportTok. "ExportTok gives users a straightforward way to move those conversations into a structured format, where they can identify patterns, measure sentiment, and make better-informed content and marketing decisions."

ExportTok does not require coding, browser automation, or spreadsheet preparation. Users paste a supported TikTok video link, configure the export, and download the completed file. No TikTok account sign-in is required.

By providing both CSV and XLSX output, ExportTok allows teams to incorporate TikTok comment data into existing workflows without adopting a new analytics platform. A social media manager can review comments in Excel, a researcher can process them with statistical software, and a data team can import the same file into a custom sentiment or text-analysis pipeline.

ExportTok is available now at exporttok.

About ExportTok

ExportTok is a browser-based TikTok comment export tool created for marketers, content creators, community managers, analysts, and researchers. The platform converts TikTok video comments and replies into structured CSV and Excel files, helping users analyze audience feedback, evaluate campaigns, research trends, and better understand online conversations.