A Comparison Of Satin, Oxford, Polyester And Nylon Flag Fabrics Highlights Key Differences
|Construction
|What we build in
|Polyester country flag
|68D / 100D
|Oxford patchwork country flag
|210D / 250D / 420D
|Oxford embroidery country flag
|210D / 250D / 420D
|Satin embroidery country flag
|175 g
Weight changes four things at once:
-
How the flag flies - a heavier cloth needs more air before it lifts.
How it wears - a heavier weave resists abrasion against the pole and the halyard.
How it hangs indoors - weight is what makes a flag fall straight instead of curling.
What it costs, and how it packs - which matters once the order is a container rather than a parcel.
But for a flag that will be flown continuously, weight is only half the answer. Long-term outdoor hanging calls for a heavier cloth *and* special reinforcement of the seams and the heading - the stitching, not the fabric, is where a hard-used flag usually fails first. This is why a gram figure quoted on its own is not a meaningful specification: two flags at the same weight, sewn differently, will have very different service lives. Tell us the position, how long the flag has to last, and we will specify the weight *and* the construction together.
For a one-off event, none of this applies. Use 80 g polyester - it is the cheapest option, and a single-use banner does not need to survive a season. Specifying a heavier cloth for an event is money spent on nothing.
Size and proportion
Fabric choice also interacts with size. A large flag made in a light cloth puts more load on its fixings than the same flag in a heavier one, and an unusually long or narrow flag behaves differently again. There is no fixed size rule - sizes can be paired to the job, and the standard proportions and sizes for national flags are set out in our flag size and ratio reference.
Finishing: how the fabric meets the pole
The finishing is decided partly by where the flag hangs:
-
Pole sleeve - a full-height fabric channel, which produces a straight hanging edge and is the usual indoor choice.
Grommets - reinforced eyelets along the heading, for flags tied to a halyard or a frame.
Ties and D-rings - for specific fixings and for quick removal.
Each is available to order, and on a hard-used flag the finishing is where the reinforcement mentioned above is actually applied. What each one is for, and where each fails, is covered in our flag attachment guide.
Matching fabric to the job
|Fabric
|Outdoors
|Indoors
|Chosen when
|Polyester
|Yes
|Yes
|General-purpose outdoor flag; the sensible default. 68D / 100D
|Nylon
|Yes
|Yes
|Light air, quick drying and vivid colour are the priorities
|Oxford (patchwork or embroidery)
|Yes
|Yes
|Cost matters and the flag is short-lived or high-turnover. 210D / 250D / 420D
|Satin (embroidery)
|No - indoor only
|Yes
|Ceremonial and VIP display, where drape and colour are the point. 175 g
What to send with a flag enquiry
Four items are enough to quote accurately:Where the flag will hang - outdoors, indoors, on a vehicle, on a boat. The size, or the size that has to be visible and from what distance. If it is a national flag, tell us the country and we will propose the correct proportions. How long it has to last - a single event and a permanent installation do not call for the same fabric *or* the same construction. Quantity and destination, so production and freight can be planned together.
Ordering
We produce in all four fabrics, in the weights each is available in, and can produce any country's flag - including mixed-country sets in a single order.
Minimum order quantity: for national flags of popular countries there is no minimum order quantity. For custom-designed flags the minimum is 100 pieces. Tell us which countries you need and we will confirm stock.
Sampling and production times: samples in 1–7 days; stock items ship in 3–7 days; printed or customised work takes 7–12 days; larger volumes run to about 20 days.
About Us
Disitu Flag (Chengdu Disitu Technology Co., Ltd.) is a manufacturer and exporter of flagpoles, flags and outdoor advertising display hardware. We work with advertising agencies, distributors, promotional product companies and brands worldwide - supplying both standard product ranges and fully customised OEM / ODM programmes.
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